why Kellogg Company [K] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.24

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $62.48 price per share at the time. Kellogg Company represents 342.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.27 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $61.49 to $62.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2036313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $68.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $51 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 121.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.75, while it was recorded at 63.28 for the last single week of trading, and 64.38 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.61. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.07.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.30. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $30,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $18,236 million, or 89.80% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 62,131,838, which is approximately -0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,504,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.49 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -0.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,394,542 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 21,917,816 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 254,784,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,096,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,100,775 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,776,726 shares during the same period.