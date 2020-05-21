why Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.09

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] slipped around -0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $79.61 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. Dollar Tree Inc. stock is now -15.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $81.63 and lowest of $79.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.71, which means current price is +32.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 2380749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $89.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.59, while it was recorded at 77.76 for the last single week of trading, and 93.60 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.37. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $4,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 220.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 7.03%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $17,335 million, or 94.50% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,248,043, which is approximately 2.128% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,657,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.39 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -30.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 31,550,596 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 40,153,968 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 145,011,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,716,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,678,802 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 10,720,931 shares during the same period.