Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Companies

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is -35.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Companies

Market Analysts see International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. jumped around 3.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $131.90 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Companies

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 197.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.07. A sum of 20274142 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 23.73M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. closed the trading session at $0.70 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6901,...
Read more
Industry

JP Morgan lifts KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. price surged by 4.18 percent to reach at $0.51. A sum of 2961391 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.60 during the day while it closed the day at $19.48. Weyerhaeuser Company stock has also gained 14.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has declined by -36.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.23% and lost -35.50% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $14.58 billion, with 746.53 million shares outstanding and 744.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 5273240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $26.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.45, while it was recorded at 18.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.87 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.42. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,836 million, or 79.10% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,141,862, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,325,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $987.6 million in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $833.17 million in WY stock with ownership of nearly 13.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 44,192,982 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 42,359,400 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 498,529,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,081,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,701,149 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 9,758,176 shares during the same period.

Previous articleExpedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 4.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleStandpoint Research lifts Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Companies

B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Applied Materials Inc. closed the trading session at $56.88 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.32,...
Read more
Companies

For Walmart Inc. [WMT], Telsey Advisory Group sees a rise to $140. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Walmart Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $126.59 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. closed the trading session at $11.54 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 175.36B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chevron Corporation price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $3.38. A sum of 9115720 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

BTIG Research Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. gained 3.16% or 4.3 points to close at $140.50 with a heavy trading volume of 9740880 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Applied Materials Inc. closed the trading session at $56.88 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.32,...
Read more
Market

UBS lifts KeyCorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
KeyCorp jumped around 0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.74 at the close of the session, up 5.19%. KeyCorp stock is...
Read more
Industry

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $93

Misty Lee - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 175.36B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chevron Corporation price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $3.38. A sum of 9115720 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

BTIG Research Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. gained 3.16% or 4.3 points to close at $140.50 with a heavy trading volume of 9740880 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category