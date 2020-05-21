Thursday, May 21, 2020
Wells Fargo Initiated Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Caleb Clifford
Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, up 3.43%. Tronox Holdings plc stock is now -41.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TROX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.85 and lowest of $6.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.12, which means current price is +67.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 3952591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has TROX stock performed recently?

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, TROX shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 417.91. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of -$17,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 53.60%.

Insider trade positions for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $530 million, or 61.60% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,570,618, which is approximately 14.558% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,236,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.8 million in TROX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $44.7 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 10,661,082 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 14,566,922 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 57,499,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,727,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,550,141 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,793,710 shares during the same period.

