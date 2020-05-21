Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Stock trading around $34.48 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 1.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.48 at the close of the session, up 3.23%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now 15.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $34.77 and lowest of $33.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.08, which means current price is +151.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 40.31M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 21275434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $38.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 33.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.42 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 58.70%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $37,305 million, or 62.50% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 82,277,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in UBER stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.61 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 46.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 255,896,267 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 148,228,139 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 712,801,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,926,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,919,700 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 36,736,312 shares during the same period.