Thursday, May 21, 2020
Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Revenue clocked in at $605.50 million, up 104.57% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] plunged by -$4.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $179.94 during the day while it closed the day at $171.27. Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also loss -8.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has inclined by 47.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 119.16% and gained 104.57% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $12.43 billion, with 73.28 million shares outstanding and 72.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 2743075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $168.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 12.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 451.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.09, while it was recorded at 176.58 for the last single week of trading, and 102.88 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,322 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,594,901, which is approximately 6.028% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,826,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.01 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 8,791,176 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 21,580,766 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 45,465,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,837,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,849 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 960,083 shares during the same period.

