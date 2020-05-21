Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] Revenue clocked in at $15.40 million, up 106.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] price surged by 45.86 percent to reach at $1.22. A sum of 11170122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 284.99K shares. Surface Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $4.40 and dropped to a low of $3.12 until finishing in the latest session at $3.88.

The average equity rating for SURF stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on SURF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

SURF Stock Performance Analysis:

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.97. With this latest performance, SURF shares gained by 42.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surface Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of -373.48. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -356.70.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now -62.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.19. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of -$1,118,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

SURF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surface Oncology Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURF.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 61.90% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 4,645,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,315,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in SURF stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.39 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly -2.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 262,135 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 485,384 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 12,914,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,662,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,607 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 146,252 shares during the same period.