SunTrust lifts Cloudflare Inc. [NET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $27.55 price per share at the time. Cloudflare Inc. represents 296.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.95 billion with the latest information. NET stock price has been found in the range of $26.52 to $28.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 5941478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.87.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -24.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$83,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 44.20% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,717,538, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,456,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.99 million in NET stocks shares; and GREENSPRING ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $135.79 million in NET stock with ownership of nearly -31.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 22,098,210 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,079,322 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 49,685,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,862,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,449,979 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,905 shares during the same period.