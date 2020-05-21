Saturday, May 23, 2020
Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $77.76 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $77.84 during the day while it closed the day at $77.76. Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -12.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.45% and lost -11.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $90.88 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.01M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 7769343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $79.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $68 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.51, while it was recorded at 75.64 for the last single week of trading, and 83.52 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 4.24%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,901 million, or 70.30% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,508,481, which is approximately 1.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,291,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.9 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,073 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 91,458,821 shares. Additionally, 870 investors decreased positions by around 92,255,796 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 632,277,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 815,992,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,408,969 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 12,025,841 shares during the same period.

