Thursday, May 21, 2020
Standpoint Research lifts Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.73 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. Conagra Brands Inc. stock is now -4.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAG Stock saw the intraday high of $33.27 and lowest of $32.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.59, which means current price is +43.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5177699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 33.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.25, while it was recorded at 33.56 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.59. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.68%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,525 million, or 87.50% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,610,204, which is approximately 4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,450,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.26 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 28.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 26,044,048 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 43,053,120 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 340,257,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,354,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,718 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,959 shares during the same period.

