Scotiabank slashes price target on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] – find out why.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.02. A sum of 25465669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.25M shares. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares reached a high of $9.38 and dropped to a low of $9.09 until finishing in the latest session at $9.12.

The one-year FCX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.19. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $12.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FCX stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FCX shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.66 and a Gross Margin at +8.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.35. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of -$8,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

FCX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,461 million, or 77.00% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,345,982, which is approximately 2.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,667,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in FCX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $629.76 million in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -23.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

322 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 128,478,110 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 150,580,935 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 756,057,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,035,116,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,373,160 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 30,054,388 shares during the same period.