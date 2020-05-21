Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $15

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] closed the trading session at $12.97 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.855, while the highest price level was $13.68. The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.22 percent and weekly performance of 13.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 2675039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

SBRA stock trade performance evaluation

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.77. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.24 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +56.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,029,294 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -251.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,389 million, or 91.30% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,398,250, which is approximately 4.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,140,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.95 million in SBRA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $124.23 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 18.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 22,032,537 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 22,982,457 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 135,817,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,832,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,101,618 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,454,755 shares during the same period.