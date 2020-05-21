Friday, May 22, 2020
ROTH Capital Reiterated Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Caleb Clifford
Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 6.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 24190488 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Remark Holdings Inc. stands at 24.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.20%.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $110.64 million, with 46.28 million shares outstanding and 40.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.95M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 24190488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 382.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.28 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6461, while it was recorded at 1.6130 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6946 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.78 and a Gross Margin at +55.12. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.25.

Additionally, MARK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$74,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $11 million, or 14.20% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.23% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,087,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in MARK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.76 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -1.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 795,095 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 264,539 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,023,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,082,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,170 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 238,862 shares during the same period.

