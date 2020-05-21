Roku Inc. [ROKU] is -12.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $117.04 price per share at the time. Roku Inc. represents 120.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.59 billion with the latest information. ROKU stock price has been found in the range of $114.249 to $119.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.03M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 8622699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $128.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On April 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 200 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.83.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.72, while it was recorded at 116.21 for the last single week of trading, and 125.83 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,354 million, or 68.90% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,362,762, which is approximately 1.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,719,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.63 million in ROKU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $606.29 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 12,702,791 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 7,075,876 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 52,230,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,009,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,035,976 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,500 shares during the same period.