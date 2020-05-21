Saturday, May 23, 2020
type here...
Finance

Rodman & Renshaw lifts eMagin Corporation [EMAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 30.57B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
EOG Resources Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain 43.70% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. closed the trading session at $39.82 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] moved up 13.41: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. gained 13.41% on the last trading session, reaching $14.21 price per share at the time. Univar Solutions Inc. represents 168.80...
Read more
Finance

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is -40.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. traded at a high on 05/19/20, posting a 6.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.72....
Read more

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] gained 1.60% or 0.01 points to close at $0.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2673408 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.58, the shares rose to $0.59 and dropped to $0.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMAN points out that the company has recorded 62.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -321.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, EMAN reached to a volume of 2673408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for EMAN stock

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 110.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3227, while it was recorded at 0.6026 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3709 for the last 200 days.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 32.70% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,410,100, which is approximately -75.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,395,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in EMAN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 10.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 101,309 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 10,731,108 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,422,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,409,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,229 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 130,404 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $15
Next articleProgyny Inc. [PGNY] Stock trading around $25.51 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 5.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Voya...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 19.30B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.17. The...
Read more
Finance

Realty Income Corporation [O] Stock trading around $51.75 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Realty Income Corporation traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.75. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 5.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Voya...
Read more
Companies

Compass Point Upgrade First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
First Hawaiian Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $27.05 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more

Popular Category