Thursday, May 21, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts lifts Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] jumped around 1.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.56 at the close of the session, up 2.87%. Prudential Financial Inc. stock is now -39.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRU Stock saw the intraday high of $57.15 and lowest of $56.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 103.56, which means current price is +46.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, PRU reached a trading volume of 2266069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $68.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $88 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 0.76.

How has PRU stock performed recently?

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.34, while it was recorded at 54.99 for the last single week of trading, and 80.17 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.58. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of $80,371 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $13,528 million, or 66.60% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,923,681, which is approximately 2.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,671,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.0 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 14,174,806 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 29,410,166 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 202,459,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,044,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,033,199 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,045 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $105
Next articleThe Chefs' Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] Stock trading around $14.89 per share: What's Next?

