Raymond James slashes price target on Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] – find out why.

Wintrust Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: WTFC] surged by $2.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.25 during the day while it closed the day at $38.08. Wintrust Financial Corporation stock has also gained 19.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTFC stock has declined by -41.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.39% and lost -46.29% year-on date.

The market cap for WTFC stock reached $2.23 billion, with 57.62 million shares outstanding and 56.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 758.17K shares, WTFC reached a trading volume of 1701290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTFC shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wintrust Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wintrust Financial Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.86.

WTFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.86. With this latest performance, WTFC shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.89, while it was recorded at 35.31 for the last single week of trading, and 57.29 for the last 200 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.88.

Return on Total Capital for WTFC is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.65. Additionally, WTFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] managed to generate an average of $70,338 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wintrust Financial Corporation posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wintrust Financial Corporation go to 10.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation [WTFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,858 million, or 91.30% of WTFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,389,371, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,380,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.26 million in WTFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $131.4 million in WTFC stock with ownership of nearly -12.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Wintrust Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:WTFC] by around 5,351,022 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 4,828,954 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 42,072,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,252,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTFC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,591 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,019 shares during the same period.