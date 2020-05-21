Raymond James slashes price target on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] – find out why.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.8155 during the day while it closed the day at $6.41. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock has also gained 1.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCUL stock has inclined by 19.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.76% and gained 62.15% year-on date.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $332.43 million, with 51.90 million shares outstanding and 48.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 3316457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on OCUL stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 13 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.77.

OCUL stock trade performance evaluation

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 30.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184 million, or 52.20% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: SUMMER ROAD LLC with ownership of 5,254,788, which is approximately 38.11% of the company’s market cap and around 9.89% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 5,122,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.04 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.45 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 1.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 5,350,671 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,955,158 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,255,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,560,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,253,796 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,502,576 shares during the same period.