Thursday, May 21, 2020
Raymond James slashes price target on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KDMN] gained 0.23% or 0.01 points to close at $4.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2484582 shares. It opened the trading session at $4.68, the shares rose to $4.71 and dropped to $4.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDMN points out that the company has recorded 6.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -169.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, KDMN reached to a volume of 2484582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for KDMN stock

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1748.38 and a Gross Margin at -26.14. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.47.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$533,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

There are presently around $603 million, or 84.60% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 7.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 15,608,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.37 million in KDMN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $54.92 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly -9.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KDMN] by around 23,689,874 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 15,277,731 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 98,713,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,681,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,944,358 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,387 shares during the same period.

Previous articleV.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $58
Next articleII-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Stock trading around $47.75 per share: What’s Next?

