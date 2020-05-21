Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Stock trading around $16.09 per share: What’s Next?

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] closed the trading session at $16.09 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.11, while the highest price level was $16.12. The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.05 percent and weekly performance of 23.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, RDN reached to a volume of 2794529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.25 to $23.25, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on RDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37.

RDN stock trade performance evaluation

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.30. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 32.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.37. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.01.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 19.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.71. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $480,221 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radian Group Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 2.35%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,707 million, or 99.40% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,256,106, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,856,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.28 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $221.71 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -4.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 12,949,403 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 19,774,315 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 150,214,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,938,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,277,489 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,023 shares during the same period.