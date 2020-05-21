Thursday, May 21, 2020
Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] fell -73.49% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee
Pyxus International Inc. [NYSE: PYX] price plunged by -12.22 percent to reach at -$0.33. A sum of 2061618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 518.90K shares. Pyxus International Inc. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.37.

The average equity rating for PYX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxus International Inc. [PYX]:

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Pyxus International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Pyxus International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxus International Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

PYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, PYX shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Pyxus International Inc. [PYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxus International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Pyxus International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.91.

Return on Total Capital for PYX is now 4.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 722.70. Additionally, PYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 489.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] managed to generate an average of -$7,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Pyxus International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Pyxus International Inc. [PYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 56.30% of PYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 611,422, which is approximately 3.144% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 447,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in PYX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.14 million in PYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxus International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxus International Inc. [NYSE:PYX] by around 1,228,424 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,556,592 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,735,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,520,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 612,493 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 890,704 shares during the same period.

