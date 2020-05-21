Progyny Inc. [PGNY] Stock trading around $25.51 per share: What’s Next?

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The one-year Progyny Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.62. The average equity rating for PGNY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 84.54 million shares outstanding and 47.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 731.86K shares, PGNY stock reached a trading volume of 2622951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progyny Inc. [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

PGNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, PGNY shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.37% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Progyny Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.21 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.73.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of -$51,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

PGNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 78.30%.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $944 million, or 61.90% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 20,096,062, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,019,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.08 million in PGNY stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $79.31 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 57.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 6,302,601 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,641,958 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 26,505,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,450,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,940 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 663,183 shares during the same period.