Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $18.89 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $18.89 price per share at the time. Pinterest Inc. represents 576.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.36 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $18.30 to $19.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.61M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 12755634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $18, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 18.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -190.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $5,181 million, or 63.70% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG with ownership of 26,737,064, which is approximately 21.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,665,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.26 million in PINS stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $219.88 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 1749.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 114,880,958 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 54,832,306 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 107,931,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,645,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,819,256 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 13,635,920 shares during the same period.