Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Market

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 134.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Industry

Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 30.57B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
EOG Resources Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF], Citigroup sees a rise to $55. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. gained 2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $39.53 price per share at the time. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. represents 132.44...
Read more
Companies

Bernstein Downgrade Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation price surged by 2.55 percent to reach at $1.26. A sum of 5218317 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] moved up 9.14: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 134.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The results of the trading session contributed to over 75338912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 47.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.03%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $61.47 million, with 39.03 million shares outstanding and 21.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 75338912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 125.90. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 155.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.21 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7094, while it was recorded at 0.8625 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1694 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 27.60% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,550,227, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,476,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in PHUN stocks shares; and FIRSTHAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.46 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 306,588 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,424,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,578,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,310,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,794 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,114 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain 15.36% so far this year. What now?
Next articleBank of America Corporation [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $69.16 billion, down -34.95% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

UBS lifts KeyCorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
KeyCorp jumped around 0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.74 at the close of the session, up 5.19%. KeyCorp stock is...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Clovis Oncology Inc. traded at a low on 05/20/20, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.50. The...
Read more
Market

why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.02

Caleb Clifford - 0
Morgan Stanley jumped around 1.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.06 at the close of the session, up 4.40%. Morgan Stanley...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 175.36B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chevron Corporation price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $3.38. A sum of 9115720 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

BTIG Research Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. gained 3.16% or 4.3 points to close at $140.50 with a heavy trading volume of 9740880 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Applied Materials Inc. closed the trading session at $56.88 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.32,...
Read more
Market

UBS lifts KeyCorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
KeyCorp jumped around 0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.74 at the close of the session, up 5.19%. KeyCorp stock is...
Read more
Industry

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $93

Misty Lee - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 175.36B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chevron Corporation price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $3.38. A sum of 9115720 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

BTIG Research Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. gained 3.16% or 4.3 points to close at $140.50 with a heavy trading volume of 9740880 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category