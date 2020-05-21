On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

On Deck Capital Inc. [NYSE: ONDK] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.62 at the close of the session, up 2.14%. On Deck Capital Inc. stock is now -84.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONDK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.66 and lowest of $0.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.74, which means current price is +14.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ONDK reached a trading volume of 2838343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for On Deck Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for On Deck Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ONDK stock. On August 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ONDK shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Deck Capital Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONDK in the course of the last twelve months was 0.14.

How has ONDK stock performed recently?

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, ONDK shares dropped by -46.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1096, while it was recorded at 0.6395 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1367 for the last 200 days.

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +59.44. On Deck Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.29.

Return on Total Capital for ONDK is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 311.22. Additionally, ONDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 311.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] managed to generate an average of $37,675 per employee.

Earnings analysis for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, On Deck Capital Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONDK.

Insider trade positions for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]

There are presently around $30 million, or 87.30% of ONDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONDK stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,659,644, which is approximately -0.229% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,707,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in ONDK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.88 million in ONDK stock with ownership of nearly -3.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Deck Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in On Deck Capital Inc. [NYSE:ONDK] by around 4,972,028 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,677,908 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 39,008,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,658,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONDK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,103 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,838,036 shares during the same period.