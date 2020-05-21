Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell -9.68% so far this year. What now?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.14. A sum of 6834086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $50.305 and dropped to a low of $49.65 until finishing in the latest session at $49.75.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.08. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $65 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.11, while it was recorded at 50.02 for the last single week of trading, and 53.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.89%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,780 million, or 79.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,344,565, which is approximately 2.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,705,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

675 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 63,482,913 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 72,268,865 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 962,254,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,006,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,595,308 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,761 shares during the same period.