Model N Inc. [MODN] Is Currently 6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Model N Inc. [NYSE: MODN] jumped around 1.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.77 at the close of the session, up 6.24%. Model N Inc. stock is now -20.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MODN Stock saw the intraday high of $27.875 and lowest of $25.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.84, which means current price is +85.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 387.74K shares, MODN reached a trading volume of 4234722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Model N Inc. [MODN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODN shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Model N Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Model N Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on MODN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Model N Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MODN in the course of the last twelve months was 69.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has MODN stock performed recently?

Model N Inc. [MODN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, MODN shares gained by 12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Model N Inc. [MODN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 29.97 for the last single week of trading, and 28.81 for the last 200 days.

Model N Inc. [MODN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Model N Inc. [MODN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +51.92. Model N Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for MODN is now -15.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Model N Inc. [MODN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.99. Additionally, MODN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Model N Inc. [MODN] managed to generate an average of -$26,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Model N Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Model N Inc. [MODN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Model N Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODN.

Insider trade positions for Model N Inc. [MODN]

There are presently around $797 million, or 84.70% of MODN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODN stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,001,896, which is approximately 241.437% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,687,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.24 million in MODN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $62.7 million in MODN stock with ownership of nearly 13.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Model N Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Model N Inc. [NYSE:MODN] by around 6,563,612 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 4,347,502 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,574,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,485,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MODN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,453 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 922,158 shares during the same period.