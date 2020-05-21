Marriott International Inc. [MAR] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.15%. Over the last 12 months, MAR stock dropped by -28.39%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.43. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.86 billion, with 325.40 million shares outstanding and 268.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 4261246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $113 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on MAR stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MAR shares from 108 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.15. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.97, while it was recorded at 87.20 for the last single week of trading, and 120.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.71 and a Gross Margin at +14.19. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,700.14. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,542.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $7,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to -5.31%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,885 million, or 63.50% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,921,439, which is approximately 132.229% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,879,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 40,647,885 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 35,052,045 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 132,587,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,287,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,388,365 shares, while 223 institutional investors sold positions of 9,290,364 shares during the same period.