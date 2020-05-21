Thursday, May 21, 2020
Market cap of PACCAR Inc [PCAR] reaches 23.79B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] closed the trading session at $69.03 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.62, while the highest price level was $69.79. The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.73 percent and weekly performance of 4.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 1958938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $72.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

PCAR stock trade performance evaluation

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.44, while it was recorded at 68.20 for the last single week of trading, and 71.37 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77 and a Gross Margin at +15.83. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.03. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $88,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PACCAR Inc posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to -5.84%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,909 million, or 65.30% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,560,247, which is approximately 2.067% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,691,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.0 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 15,573,204 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 21,020,969 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 180,890,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,484,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,342,986 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,473 shares during the same period.

