Market cap of Okta Inc. [OKTA] reaches 22.83B – now what?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] price surged by 3.83 percent to reach at $6.92. A sum of 2249772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. Okta Inc. shares reached a high of $188.45 and dropped to a low of $183.385 until finishing in the latest session at $187.70.

The one-year OKTA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.91. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $142.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $150, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 568.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 26.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.10, while it was recorded at 181.37 for the last single week of trading, and 125.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.12 and a Gross Margin at +72.80. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.65.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -17.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.43. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$92,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

OKTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Okta Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,953 million, or 80.70% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,011,526, which is approximately 3.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,351,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 8,404,073 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 5,177,366 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 80,195,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,776,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,633,640 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 635,849 shares during the same period.