Market cap of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] reaches 22.05M – now what?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] loss -1.77% or -0.01 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 4449139 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.55, the shares rose to $0.589 and dropped to $0.515, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IZEA points out that the company has recorded 115.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -700.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, IZEA reached to a volume of 4449139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2016, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for IZEA stock

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.41. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 204.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2762, while it was recorded at 0.6121 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2900 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.10% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,268,000, which is approximately -0.439% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 969,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in IZEA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.05 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 35,995 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 135,142 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,423,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,594,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,425 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,667 shares during the same period.