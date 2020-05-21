Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of IAA Inc. [IAA] reaches 5.01B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

BofA/Merrill lifts Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Eaton Vance Corp. price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.52. A sum of 1042673 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] fell -21.71% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.20. The...
Read more
Industry

For Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $2. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.84 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Equity Residential [EQR] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Equity Residential closed the trading session at $57.52 on 05/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.80, while...
Read more

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 4.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.42. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2448014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAA Inc. stands at 6.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.97%.

The market cap for IAA stock reached $5.01 billion, with 133.70 million shares outstanding and 133.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, IAA reached a trading volume of 2448014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAA Inc. [IAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has IAA stock performed recently?

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.19, while it was recorded at 36.42 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $5,069 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,650,150, which is approximately 2.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.63 million in IAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $206.06 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 21,210,557 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 19,238,602 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 101,187,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,636,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,283,707 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,664 shares during the same period.

Previous articleV.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $58
Next articleII-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Stock trading around $47.75 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.02

Caleb Clifford - 0
Morgan Stanley jumped around 1.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.06 at the close of the session, up 4.40%. Morgan Stanley...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Hecla Mining Company [HL] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Hecla Mining Company traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 5.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53. The...
Read more
Market

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Revenue clocked in at $249.07 billion, down -34.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.37. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Is Currently 3.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated gained 3.25% or 2.54 points to close at $80.63 with a heavy trading volume of 11323071 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. closed the trading session at $11.54 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Market

why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.02

Caleb Clifford - 0
Morgan Stanley jumped around 1.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.06 at the close of the session, up 4.40%. Morgan Stanley...
Read more
Industry

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Stock trading around $13.25 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $18.89 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Pinterest Inc. gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $18.89 price per share at the time. Pinterest Inc. represents 576.30 million in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Is Currently 3.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated gained 3.25% or 2.54 points to close at $80.63 with a heavy trading volume of 11323071 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. closed the trading session at $11.54 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

Popular Category