Market cap of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] reaches 67.96M – now what?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] loss -7.59% or -0.41 points to close at $4.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2067425 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.29, the shares rose to $5.35 and dropped to $4.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAPR points out that the company has recorded 177.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -467.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, CAPR reached to a volume of 2067425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAPR shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for CAPR stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.08. With this latest performance, CAPR shares gained by 190.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -769.52. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -760.36.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -84.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$477,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.70% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 268,630, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 103,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in CAPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.16 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 327,171 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 46,824 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 125,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,849 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,850 shares during the same period.