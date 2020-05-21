Friday, May 22, 2020
Market Analysts see Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] traded at a low on 05/20/20, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.50. The results of the trading session contributed to over 10683409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at 13.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.83%.

The market cap for CLVS stock reached $565.50 million, with 71.66 million shares outstanding and 75.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 10683409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71.

How has CLVS stock performed recently?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.39. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -256.85 and a Gross Margin at +75.75. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -280.01.

Return on Total Capital for CLVS is now -58.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.72. Additionally, CLVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] managed to generate an average of -$827,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. posted -1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clovis Oncology Inc. go to 69.10%.

Insider trade positions for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $261 million, or 49.10% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP with ownership of 4,635,789, which is approximately -8.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,457,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.52 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.52 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 10.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 7,498,183 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,483,577 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,676,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,658,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,140 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,949,613 shares during the same period.

