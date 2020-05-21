Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $35

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.64%. Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock dropped by -44.48%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.37. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.04 billion, with 304.50 million shares outstanding and 207.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 8487784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $48.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $63 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 29.56 for the last single week of trading, and 41.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.22. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.97.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -96.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.69. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$457,899 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -48.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -736.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,090 million, or 63.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,664,784, which is approximately 4.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,131,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.45 million in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $347.9 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 36.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 42,062,734 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 28,506,628 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 127,853,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,422,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,096,555 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 13,999,844 shares during the same period.