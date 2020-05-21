JP Morgan Downgrade Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 17.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.91. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2662470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at 15.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for VIR stock reached $4.83 billion, with 108.39 million shares outstanding and 93.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, VIR reached a trading volume of 2662470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on VIR stock. On February 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIR shares from 25 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 478.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has VIR stock performed recently?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.96. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.58% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.38, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2144.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2158.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -62.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$762,808 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 59.20% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,499,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.89 million in VIR stocks shares; and ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $113.27 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly -6.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 2,695,911 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,368,523 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 32,155,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,220,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,130,163 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 144,337 shares during the same period.