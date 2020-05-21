Jefferies Upgrade Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.16%. Over the last 12 months, GPRE stock dropped by -41.44%. The average equity rating for GPRE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $319.46 million, with 34.67 million shares outstanding and 33.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 717.02K shares, GPRE stock reached a trading volume of 3592249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Plains Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

GPRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.16. With this latest performance, GPRE shares gained by 90.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Green Plains Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.03 and a Gross Margin at -2.84. Green Plains Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.94.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.36. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$204,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Green Plains Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GPRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc. go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,286,305, which is approximately -4.563% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MANGROVE PARTNERS, holding 3,513,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.56 million in GPRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.48 million in GPRE stock with ownership of nearly 8.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Plains Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRE] by around 4,147,087 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,791,071 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,297,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,236,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,107,434 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,194,793 shares during the same period.