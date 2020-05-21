Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] is -61.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: GEN] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1814955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 462.61K shares. Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6676 and dropped to a low of $0.608 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Genesis Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8124, while it was recorded at 0.6163 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2790 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +4.29. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.32.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] managed to generate an average of $266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

GEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. go to 10.00%.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 33.80% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: V3 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,127,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,518,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in GEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.7 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:GEN] by around 1,507,935 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,437,023 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,637,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,582,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,873 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 442,764 shares during the same period.