For Zendesk Inc. [ZEN], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $76. What next?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] jumped around 3.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $81.16 at the close of the session, up 4.22%. Zendesk Inc. stock is now 5.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEN Stock saw the intraday high of $81.80 and lowest of $78.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.89, which means current price is +61.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 3080640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $85.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 328.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.69, while it was recorded at 76.67 for the last single week of trading, and 75.19 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.17 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.84.

Return on Total Capital for ZEN is now -16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.55. Additionally, ZEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] managed to generate an average of -$47,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zendesk Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $8,905 million, or 0.06% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,981,817, which is approximately -10.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,997,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.52 million in ZEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $691.04 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 62.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 21,853,783 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 17,563,872 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 74,945,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,363,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,105,860 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,793,278 shares during the same period.