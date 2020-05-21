For Cree Inc. [CREE], JP Morgan sees a rise to $60. What next?

Cree Inc. [NASDAQ: CREE] gained 8.14% or 4.04 points to close at $53.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3776717 shares. It opened the trading session at $52.00, the shares rose to $54.68 and dropped to $51.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CREE points out that the company has recorded 12.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CREE reached to a volume of 3776717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cree Inc. [CREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREE shares is $48.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $40 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CREE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cree Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82.

Trading performance analysis for CREE stock

Cree Inc. [CREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.97. With this latest performance, CREE shares gained by 53.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Cree Inc. [CREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.92, while it was recorded at 47.72 for the last single week of trading, and 45.83 for the last 200 days.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cree Inc. [CREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Cree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for CREE is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cree Inc. [CREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, CREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cree Inc. [CREE] managed to generate an average of -$10,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Cree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cree Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cree Inc. [CREE]

There are presently around $5,316 million, or 94.80% of CREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,238,126, which is approximately 21.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,541,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.03 million in CREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $510.05 million in CREE stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Cree Inc. [NASDAQ:CREE] by around 16,986,609 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 14,191,747 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 75,895,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,073,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,787,680 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,099,261 shares during the same period.