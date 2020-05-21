Exelon Corporation [EXC] Is Currently 0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $36.97 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.85, while the highest price level was $37.47. The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.91 percent and weekly performance of 3.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 4929111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.98, while it was recorded at 36.52 for the last single week of trading, and 43.73 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -3.60%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,404 million, or 80.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,242,957, which is approximately 2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,097,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.46 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 35.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 65,768,708 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 62,771,787 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 645,188,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,728,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,205,934 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 12,048,729 shares during the same period.