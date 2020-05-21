Saturday, May 23, 2020
Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Stock trading around $18.56 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 6.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.56. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6796836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corporation stands at 11.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.08%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $2.96 billion, with 159.20 million shares outstanding and 158.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 6796836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.83% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.43. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $17,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $2,794 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,198,609, which is approximately 11.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, holding 11,085,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.56 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.41 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 5.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 68,242,181 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 66,665,326 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 25,122,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,029,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,103,287 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 32,513,503 shares during the same period.

