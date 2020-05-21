Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Market

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] moved up 0.91: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

Apergy Corporation [APY] Is Currently 6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apergy Corporation traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.01. The results...
Read more
Companies

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is -17.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Lexington Realty Trust price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.06. A sum of 3123565 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Cognex Corporation [CGNX] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cognex Corporation surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.40 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Revenue clocked in at $17.26 billion, down -44.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
U.S. Bancorp price surged by 3.34 percent to reach at $1.07. A sum of 8743819 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.70. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3185808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.69%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $20.55 billion, with 295.46 million shares outstanding and 153.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3185808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $47.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $65 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on DDOG stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 632.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 76.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.47 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.05, while it was recorded at 68.10 for the last single week of trading.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $6,374 million, or 42.40% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,744,350, which is approximately 399.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,479,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.93 million in DDOG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $449.78 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -6.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 55,800,475 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 15,101,534 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,082,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,984,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,408,748 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,857 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDiscovery Inc. [DISCA] fell -35.34% so far this year. What now?
Next articleIntercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Revenue clocked in at $5.49 billion, up 0.97% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

ROTH Capital Reiterated Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 6.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -54.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wells Fargo & Company jumped around 0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.52 at the close of the session, up 2.38%....
Read more
Market

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] Stock trading around $31.61 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Liberty SiriusXM Group slipped around -1.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.61 at the close of the session, down -4.93%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell -31.74% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. gained 3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $6.43 price per share at the time. Annaly Capital Management Inc....
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 94.98B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citigroup Inc. surged by $1.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.28 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

ROTH Capital Reiterated Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 6.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The...
Read more
Industry

Scotiabank slashes price target on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.02. A sum of 25465669 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

Loop Capital lifts The Walt Disney Company [DIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Walt Disney Company gained 4.85% or 5.55 points to close at $119.92 with a heavy trading volume of 25533986 shares. It opened...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell -31.74% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. gained 3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $6.43 price per share at the time. Annaly Capital Management Inc....
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 94.98B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citigroup Inc. surged by $1.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.28 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category