CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain 107.14% so far this year. What now?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.15 during the day while it closed the day at $4.06. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 126.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.64% and gained 107.14% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $271.37 million, with 68.88 million shares outstanding and 64.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 2446058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $4 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 160.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.07 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $230 million, or 89.90% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 6,240,366, which is approximately 25.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,531,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.71 million in CBAY stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.59 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 12,018,026 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 12,977,728 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,643,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,639,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,543,745 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,973,872 shares during the same period.