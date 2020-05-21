Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Finance

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Stock trading around $2.12 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

why Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.33 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] is -14.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Qorvo Inc. jumped around 1.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.81 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. Qorvo Inc....
Read more
Companies

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $70

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $0.84. A sum of 1281584 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. closed the trading session at $81.81 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] loss -3.20% or -0.07 points to close at $2.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3532134 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.14, the shares rose to $2.17 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAVA points out that the company has recorded 71.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, SAVA reached to a volume of 3532134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.72. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -60.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 21.70% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,739,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 834,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in SAVA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.43 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -35.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,775,338 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,348,875 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,895,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,020,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,441,109 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 704,916 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCelsion Corporation [CLSN] gain 0.58% so far this year. What now?
Next articleGeron Corporation [GERN] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 38.97% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market Analysts see Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Moderna Inc. gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $73.47 price per share at the time. Moderna Inc. represents 353.11 million in...
Read more
Finance

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] moved up 5.17: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. gained 5.17% or 0.28 points to close at $5.70 with a heavy trading volume of 96896221 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] reaches 2.41B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Umpqua Holdings Corporation gained 7.32% on the last trading session, reaching $10.85 price per share at the time. Umpqua Holdings Corporation represents 220.22...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

AT&T Inc. [T] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $26

Misty Lee - 0
AT&T Inc. closed the trading session at $29.59 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.01, while...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -54.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wells Fargo & Company jumped around 0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.52 at the close of the session, up 2.38%....
Read more
Industry

For Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED], Piper Jaffray sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -24.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Moderna Inc. gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $73.47 price per share at the time. Moderna Inc. represents 353.11 million in...
Read more
Companies

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $69.16 billion, down -34.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bank of America Corporation surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.00 during the day...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

AT&T Inc. [T] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $26

Misty Lee - 0
AT&T Inc. closed the trading session at $29.59 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.01, while...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -54.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wells Fargo & Company jumped around 0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.52 at the close of the session, up 2.38%....
Read more

Popular Category