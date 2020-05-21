BTIG Research lifts Verastem Inc. [VSTM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, up 6.01%. Verastem Inc. stock is now 44.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSTM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.95 and lowest of $1.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.67, which means current price is +57.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 8332245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has VSTM stock performed recently?

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -49.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3971, while it was recorded at 1.8090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7252 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Insider trade positions for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $151 million, or 27.90% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 18,604,651, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 8,139,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.89 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $11.58 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 67,915,628 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,191,599 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 13,335,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,443,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,903,751 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 689,045 shares during the same period.