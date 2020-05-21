AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] stock Reiterated by Taglich Brothers analyst, price target now $21.50

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] price surged by 28.44 percent to reach at $0.62. A sum of 3358590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.86K shares. AeroCentury Corp. shares reached a high of $4.44 and dropped to a low of $2.20 until finishing in the latest session at $2.80.

Guru’s Opinion on AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 0.51.

ACY Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.00. With this latest performance, ACY shares gained by 99.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 1.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AeroCentury Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

ACY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.10% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 84,683, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 35,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.08 million in ACY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.06 million in ACY stock with ownership of nearly -2.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 47,141 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 28,864 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 107,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,141 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,264 shares during the same period.