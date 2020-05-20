why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.61

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.88 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. Twitter Inc. stock is now -6.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $30.35 and lowest of $29.325 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.85, which means current price is +49.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.44M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 17301395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $29.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWTR stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.22, while it was recorded at 29.04 for the last single week of trading, and 33.72 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $17,083 million, or 73.60% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,968,165, which is approximately 2.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,703,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.42 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 79,089,901 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 64,513,969 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 432,752,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,356,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,363,411 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 11,666,088 shares during the same period.