why Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.94

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.77%. Over the last 12 months, MXIM stock rose by 4.60%. The one-year Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.99. The average equity rating for MXIM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.05 billion, with 269.00 million shares outstanding and 264.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, MXIM stock reached a trading volume of 2151801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $57.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 65.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

MXIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.05, while it was recorded at 53.73 for the last single week of trading, and 56.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57 and a Gross Margin at +64.72. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.76.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.79. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] managed to generate an average of $116,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

MXIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 5.22%.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,482 million, or 95.20% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,706,645, which is approximately 3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 31,133,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly 4.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 15,344,572 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 18,607,775 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 210,554,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,506,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,212,710 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,363,841 shares during the same period.