Saturday, May 23, 2020
why Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.31

By Annabelle Farmer
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] closed the trading session at $105.53 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.48, while the highest price level was $107.335. The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, MMC reached to a volume of 2222205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $108.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $117 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 87.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MMC stock trade performance evaluation

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.85, while it was recorded at 105.64 for the last single week of trading, and 102.69 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.52. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $22,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 5.21%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,870 million, or 91.10% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,886,436, which is approximately 2.975% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,034,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in MMC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.74 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -1.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 23,046,886 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 24,576,719 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 399,755,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,378,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,228,491 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,434 shares during the same period.

